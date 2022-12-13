'I Love My Hair' author Natasha Anastasia Tarpley's new book focuses on Black families

Looking for Christmas gifts? "I Love My Hair" author Natasha Anastasia Tarpley's new book, "Keyana Loves Her Family," focuses on Black families.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a book many families buy for their kids: "I Love My Hair." The book recently celebrated 20 years in print.

Now, author Natashia Anastasia Tarpley has a new series focused on the main character, Keyana.

SEE ALSO | Chicago's spray-painting poet brings positivity to the streets

"This book has been important to so many families and children's lives," said Tarpley. "We wanted to release this character with a whole new look, so you'll see she looks a little bit different, but that whole spirit of exuberance and joy is very much a part of who she is.

"Keyana Loves Her Family" goes on sale Tuesday, Dec. 13.

You can learn more here.