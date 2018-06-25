The mother of Quintonio LeGrier was the last witness called to testify by attorneys for the LeGrier estate in the wrongful death lawsuit of Quintonio Legrier against City of Chicago."I miss him. I miss his smile," Janet Cooksey told the jurors.Quintonio LeGrier, 19, was shot and killed along with his neighbor, Bettie Jones, by Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo in 2015."I miss hugging him. I miss him telling me he loves me. I miss telling him that I love him," Cooksey testified on Monday.When asked what she had hoped for her son - the first one to go to college in his family - Cooksey told the jury: "That he would be better than me. That he would go further than me. That he would have children himself. That I would be a grandma one day."Earlier in the day, an expert called by the estate of Quintonio LeGrier testified by video that Officer Rialmo violated standard police practice by shooting into an occupied home."He (Rialmo) gave a few different versions of his testimony but he did say he was on the walkway," Drago said.Officer Rialmo has previously testified that LeGrier was swinging a baseball bat at him as close as two feet.Charles Drago reviewed the evidence and testimony saying Rialmo wasn't that close."If he is not close enough to hit him with it (the baseball bat), it is not deadly force," Drago said.He added that Rialmo violated standard police training."An officer has to avoid firing into an occupied building. Period. Especially when there is no imminent threat," Drago testified.