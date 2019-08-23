I-Team

I-Team: Condo Controversy

Related topics:
chicagoloopi team
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
2 months into pilot program, how are electric scooters faring in Chicago?
'Drug Llama' trots toward plea deal in dark web case
Ambulance fiasco: Deadly mix of cocaine, high speed, no seat belts
Gov. Pritzker creates task force to tackle DNA processing backlog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dan Webb appointed special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, died trying to save girl swept away
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
The 60: The Best Weekend Ever
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
Illinois state trooper shot in East St. Louis
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard remains in effect for high waves, rip currents
Show More
Metra Electric trains back running in Riverdale after truck hits bridge
Court: Electoral College members not bound by popular vote
Lawsuit wants panhandler laws declared unconstitutional
Shedd Aquarium offering free days for Ill. residents in September
Groomer dyes dogs hair without owner's permission
More TOP STORIES News