BREAKING NEWS
Dan Webb appointed special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
I-Team: Condo Controversy
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WLS
Related topics:
chicago
loop
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
2 months into pilot program, how are electric scooters faring in Chicago?
'Drug Llama' trots toward plea deal in dark web case
Ambulance fiasco: Deadly mix of cocaine, high speed, no seat belts
Gov. Pritzker creates task force to tackle DNA processing backlog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dan Webb appointed special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, died trying to save girl swept away
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
The 60: The Best Weekend Ever
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
Illinois state trooper shot in East St. Louis
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard remains in effect for high waves, rip currents
Show More
Metra Electric trains back running in Riverdale after truck hits bridge
Court: Electoral College members not bound by popular vote
Lawsuit wants panhandler laws declared unconstitutional
Shedd Aquarium offering free days for Ill. residents in September
Groomer dyes dogs hair without owner's permission
More TOP STORIES News