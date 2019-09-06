WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
I-Team: Heroin Arrest Mistake
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WLS
Arrested. Charged with a crime she did not commit. Now the ABC7 I-Team is helping a local woman clear her name Monday at 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Elgin policeman fully cleared in fatal tollway shooting
Chicago super-hacker rousted from prison for grand jury grilling
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
What to know before trying CBD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Indiana confirms 1st death linked to vaping, 5 deaths confirmed nationwide
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Judge approves proposal to allow Sterigenics to reopen
'Partially burned' body found in alley
Daycare worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
Former Marine arrested with weapons and 'troubling' writings
Show More
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
HFC and Shawarma Grill blends Bangladeshi, Iraqi recipes
White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms shortage of popular drink
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
Woman from north suburbs killed in California boat fire
More TOP STORIES News