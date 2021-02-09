WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Our Chicago
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
I-Team: Social Security Scam
WLS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Threatening phone calls conning Americans out of $45 million. One Chicago area resident tells the I-Team how she lost $80,000, Wednesday at 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago
loop
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Tax tips for people who got unemployment benefits or never got stimulus payment
Chicago travel agent fights extradition for murder charge in Mumbai terror attack
Financial infidelity: Secret bank accounts could cause tax filing issues for couples
2nd stimulus money mix-ups and how to fix them
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police detective attacked while investigating murder
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
LIVE: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards
Cows loose on IN highway eventually wrangled by volunteers, police
Bodycam video shows chaos after Bloomingdale hotel shooting
Walgreens reports outage for vaccine appointment website
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Puerto Rico added to yellow tier
Show More
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Dem stimulus check plan would exclude families earning above $200k
Trump impeachment trial to start today with fight over legitimacy
WI security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask at Kenosha store
CTU reopening vote takes place Tues.; union declared no confidence in Lightfoot
More TOP STORIES News