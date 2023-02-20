Driver arrested after I-65 truck crash spills mail packages into ditch, Indiana State Police say

A semi-truck carrying mail crashed on I-65 in northwest Indiana, and the driver has been arrested.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A driver was arrested after a semi-truck carrying mail crashed on I-65, spilling packages onto the roadway, Indiana State Police said.

At about 12:18 a.m., the truck rolled over in the southbound lanes of I-65 just past U.S. 231 in the Crown Point area.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as the top of the semi-truck broke off, with crews working to clean up the mess.

Police said the driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

Authorities closed two lanes as the cleaned up from the crash.