Inbound I-290 lanes closed at 25th Ave near Bellwood, Broadview after shooting

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- All inbound lanes of I-290 are shut down from just before the 25th Avenue exit near Bellwood due to police investigation of a shooting.The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.Illinois State Police said they are on the scene assisting Chicago police with traffic control as CPD investigates the incident, which happened around 4:30 p.m.Sources close to the investigation said the shooting occurred between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road. It was not immediately clear whether shots were fired from police, at police, or both.Chicago police did say someone fired shots at police, but did not give any further details. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted that it was responding to the scene for an officer-involved shooting but did not offer any further details.Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the incident began in relation another Chicago shooting, that then escalated to some sort of pursuit and then the shooting on the expressway. The sources did not give further details, and the Chicago Police Department has not confirmed that information.It was not clear if the vehicle that fired shots crashed into any other vehicles when it came to a stop. That vehicle and the response vehicles, including police, ambulances and fire trucks, are blocking all lanes of the highway.No further details were immediately available.ISP said the lanes are expected to remain shut down for an indefinite amount of time.Drivers should seek alternate routes and are warned to slow down and be careful if in the area of the investigation.