expressway shooting

Inbound I-290 lanes closed at 25th Ave near Bellwood, Broadview after shooting

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Inbound I-290 lanes closed near 25th Avenue after shooting

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- All inbound lanes of I-290 are shut down from just before the 25th Avenue exit near Bellwood due to police investigation of a shooting.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Illinois State Police said they are on the scene assisting Chicago police with traffic control as CPD investigates the incident, which happened around 4:30 p.m.

Sources close to the investigation said the shooting occurred between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road. It was not immediately clear whether shots were fired from police, at police, or both.

Chicago police did say someone fired shots at police, but did not give any further details. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted that it was responding to the scene for an officer-involved shooting but did not offer any further details.

Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the incident began in relation another Chicago shooting, that then escalated to some sort of pursuit and then the shooting on the expressway. The sources did not give further details, and the Chicago Police Department has not confirmed that information.

It was not clear if the vehicle that fired shots crashed into any other vehicles when it came to a stop. That vehicle and the response vehicles, including police, ambulances and fire trucks, are blocking all lanes of the highway.

No further details were immediately available.

ISP said the lanes are expected to remain shut down for an indefinite amount of time.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and are warned to slow down and be careful if in the area of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with abc7chicago.com for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellwoodbroadviewexpressway shootingillinois state policetraffichighwayschicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
3 shot, 1 fatally, on I-290 on West Side
ISP reports 60 Chicago-area expressway shootings so far this year
1 dies after I-57 shooting
I-57 shooting leaves person seriously injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
High schools plan in-person graduation ceremonies
Asian woman brutally attacked on video in NYC speaks out
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly
Composer Kris Bowers Oscar nominated for documentary about grandfather
Show More
Long Grove house destroyed in fire
No one hurt in CPD shooting on 606 Trail; 1 arrested: police
Woman seriously hurt in Blue Line attack: witness
IN reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Chauvin placed in segregated housing unit while waiting sentencing
More TOP STORIES News