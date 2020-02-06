ICE agent allegedly shoots man in face

By Eyewitness News
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot two men in Brooklyn.

It happened on 12th Street in the Gravesend section just before 8:15 a.m.

The on-duty ICE agent fired his weapon while trying to serve a deportation order.

As the officers attempted to detain the man, they apparently got into a scuffle with his brother.

The agent fired his gun, striking the man's brother in the hand. The bullet then traveled through the brother's hand, hitting the undocumented man in the face.

Both sustained non-life threatening injuries. At least one of the men was taken to Maimonides Hopsital.

There was no NYPD involvement in the shooting.

ICE agents contacted the NYPD and there is an investigation underway.

The man that was set to be detained was arrested several days ago for possession of a forged Connecticut license plate.

He has a prior domestic violence history, but no arrests since 2016.

