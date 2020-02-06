ICE agent shoots man in face

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a man in the face in Brooklyn.It happened on 12th Street in the Gravesend section just before 8:15 a.m. Thursday.The on-duty ICE agent fired his weapon while trying to serve a deportation order to Gaspar Avendano Hernandez.As the officers attempted to detain Avendano Hernandez, they apparently got into a scuffle with his girlfriend's son, Eric Diaz.The agent fired his gun, hitting 26-year-old Diaz in the face.He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Maimonides Hopsital.Avendano Hernandez was Tased and taken into custody. He was also taken to the hospital.There was no NYPD involvement in the shooting.ICE agents contacted the NYPD and there is an investigation underway.Avendano Hernandez was stopped by the NYPD for driving with a forged Connecticut license plate earlier this week.He has a prior domestic violence history, but no arrests since 2016.ICE learned of the license plate incident and began steps to deport him.----------