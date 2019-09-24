ICE detains 5 people at Southeast Side pizzeria, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO -- Five people were detained Monday in a raid by immigration officials at a pizza place on the Southeast Side, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the individuals earlier in the day at Route 66 Pizza, 10180 S. Indianapolis Ave., Lightfoot said Monday afternoon on Twitter.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with community partners for more information on this incident, and to provide assistance to the affected families," Lightfoot said.

Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), whose ward includes the pizzeria, said on Facebook that some workers were detained during the raid.

A spokesperson for the ICE Chicago office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A sign on the pizzeria's door read, "Closed until further notice," according to a photo posted to the Route 66 Facebook group.

"Chicago is and always will be a welcoming city, and we stand firmly with our immigrant residents," Lightfoot said. "Make sure your friends and neighbors know their rights."

Lightfoot linked to a document listing people's rights when encountering immigration agents.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
