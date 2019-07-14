Chicago 1 of 8 cities braced for ICE raids expected Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5393388" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mahalea Velasco, 12, whose father was deported eight years ago, speaks at the rally "to end criminalization, detention & deportations" Saturday at Chicago's Daley Plaza.

The threat of immigration raids looms over Chicago, with an enforcement operation expected to start Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nationwide threat of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids expected Sunday are bringing fear and worry for many families across the country.The raids would target more than 2,000 with final deportation orders, including families whose immigration cases were fast-tracked by judges in 10 major cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Miami. Raids that were planned in Houston, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana were postponed after Hurricane Barry hit Saturday.Dozens of immigrant and refugee rights organizations and thousands of people protested and marched in Chicago and across the country Saturday, to support those who could face deportation.Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously announced the city would not cooperate with any ICE raids, and Governor JB Pritzker said the state will also not coordinate in any way with federal immigration officials.Lightfoot also announced the city would provide $250,000 to the city's legal defense fund to help immigrants. She reiterated that ICE has been cut off from any police databases, and police will not provide them any assistance on immigration matters."We've been very clear about the fact that our police department is not going to participate, for sure, but also not to facilitate any raids that are going to be taking place," Lightfoot said.There were unconfirmed reports Friday that ICE has already been knocking on doors in the city, although there has been no word of any mass raids or arrests.Community organizations are briefing residents across the area in churches, schools and other places about their legal rights and how to handle ICE encounters. Faith groups said they will be doing their part to stand with those communities that are living in fear, and encouraged people to act to help protect people's rights if they see any ICE raids happening.