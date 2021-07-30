unemployment

IDES news: Illinois Republicans seek review of potentially fraudulent jobless payouts

IDES payment: Routine audit found $155 million in potentially invalid benefits paid in 1st few months of COVID crisis
By JOHN O'CONNOR
EMBED <>More Videos

Scammers are diverting whole IDES checks into their bank accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Senate Republicans on Thursday called for a deep dive into pandemic-driven problems in the state's unemployment insurance program after a routine audit found $155 million in potentially invalid benefits paid in just the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis.

The virus put millions of Americans out of work, including record numbers in Illinois in spring 2020, overwhelming Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Department of Employment Security.

A report by Auditor General Frank Mautino, which covered a period that ended June 30, 2020, found that state unemployment agency paid $97 million to those receiving more than the minimum weekly amount of $198 without validating their wages and $42 million to nearly 4,600 claimants without validating their identities. Nearly $2.7 million was paid to 266 claimants who listed their birthdays as the same day they applied or some future date. And 35 people who were dead received more than $343,000.

"This report is just the beginning of what will be found," Sen. Sue Rezin, a Morris Republican, said in a teleconference with reporters. "The governor has an obligation to the people of Illinois to inform them exactly how much money the state has lost because of this administration's shortcomings."

The Democratic governor's administration laid the blame at the feet of former Republican President Donald Trump for leaving the newly designed pandemic unemployment system up to the states with ever-changing rules.

RELATED: Illinois IDES unemployment scam sees checks diverted to thieves' bank accounts, victims say

The audit findings "are the result of that burden placed on state unemployment systems across the country as they simultaneously worked to quickly get billions of dollars into the hands of an unprecedented number of claimants in the middle of a global pandemic and economic crisis," Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said in a written statement.

The administration did not comment on whether it supported a special audit. The Senate GOP's resolution seeking the review cannot be acted on until the Senate reconvenes - scheduled for the fall - or the bipartisan Legislative Audit Commission takes it up.

Republicans complained from the beginning that Pritzker's administration was not doing enough to help desperate families who couldn't get through on the agency's lines and that fraud was going undetected.

RELATED: Some Illinois unemployment fraud victims have state income tax refund stripped away

Many have complained the agency still is unresponsive, with local offices closed because of the virus. Through last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that COVID-19 had led to 23,401 deaths in Illinois among 1.4 million confirmed or probable cases.

While many expected widespread vaccination to have the virus in retreat by now, it continues to rebuff submission. Pritzker announced late Thursday that face coverings necessary to stymie transmission will again be required in all state facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Pritzker said it was necessary because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most counties in Illinois are reporting "substantial" or "high" COVID-19 transmission, including Cook County, where Chicago is located.

Pritzker again touted vaccines not only as a way to stay healthy but to prevent the virus.

"Vaccines work, but we cannot promise those protections for every single future variant if we allow this virus to spread and mutate unchecked in our communities," Pritzker said in a statement.

He urged people who resist vaccination to consult a trusted medical professional to answer their questions.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeillinoisspringfieldstate politicscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldfraudunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Indiana federal unemployment payments restart following court order
IRS sends out refunds to filers who overpaid on unemployment benefits
US adds a solid 850,000 jobs as economy extends its gains
Overpaid by IDES? New law allows unemployed to keep money
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. expected to issue mask guidelines
CDC document warns Delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone bear encounter
Geneva native earns 6th in Olympic triathlon
Repubs. want to boot Kinzinger from House GOP after Jan. 6 hearing
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Eviction moratoriums ending: What renters need to know
Show More
Lollapalooza continues Friday amid rising COVID cases in Chicago
New Glarus, WI offers traditional Swiss heritage all on 1 tank of gas
Las Vegas to mask up indoors again after Nevada adopts COVID-19 rule
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' release
Billionaire founder of electric truck manufacturer charged with fraud
More TOP STORIES News