IDOT worker blocking Lake Shore Drive feeder ramp in Chinatown hurt after vehicle crashes into 2 maintenance trucks

Crash occurred on inbound Dan Ryan early Sunday
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois Department of Transportation worker was injured early Sunday morning, when a vehicle crashed into two IDOT trucks being used as a traffic barrier.

The IDOT vehicles were blocking the Lake Shore Drive feeder ramp from the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway in Chinatown when another vehicle crashed into them about 1:23 a.m.

The state worker suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stroger Hospital. The driver was cited and released; he was not charged with driving under the influence, Illinois State Police said. Police did not immediately provide any information regarding how the crash occurred.

IDOT and other state and city vehicles were being used across the city Saturday to enforce Mayor Lori Lightfoot's protective measures for protesters.
