IHOP rampage: Violent attack caught on video at Phoenix restaurant

A suspect described as a homeless veteran was seen on video randomly attacking several people at an IHOP in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- A violent rampage at an IHOP restaurant in Phoenix was caught on video.The footage shows a man - later identified as a 47-year-old homeless veteran with mental health issues and a criminal record - grabbing a coffee pot and beating two random women.Surveillance footage later shows her with blood on her face. At one point she returns to get her things, but the man then throws a podium at her.She starts to fight back and the two can be seen throwing cups and dishes at each other.Later the suspect steals a purse left behind by a family that fled the restaurant when the violence began. He goes into the kitchen and starts a fire on a stove, burning himself in the process.The attack happened in September, but the footage was released this week. The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges.