IHOP rampage: Violent attack caught on video at Phoenix restaurant

By ABC7.com staff
PHOENIX, Ariz. -- A violent rampage at an IHOP restaurant in Phoenix was caught on video.

The footage shows a man - later identified as a 47-year-old homeless veteran with mental health issues and a criminal record - grabbing a coffee pot and beating two random women.

Surveillance footage later shows her with blood on her face. At one point she returns to get her things, but the man then throws a podium at her.

She starts to fight back and the two can be seen throwing cups and dishes at each other.

Later the suspect steals a purse left behind by a family that fled the restaurant when the violence began. He goes into the kitchen and starts a fire on a stove, burning himself in the process.

The attack happened in September, but the footage was released this week. The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect described as a homeless veteran was seen on video randomly attacking several people at an IHOP in Phoenix.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonaassaultattacku.s. & worldsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
West Side elementary school on lockdown after man shot dead outside, police say
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile:
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Show More
CFD breaks ground on new $30M state-of-the-art fire station facility
Man shot, critically wounded while playing cards inside Far South Side home
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
Video shows fight at Andrew HS after series of racist incidents
9-year-old child genius to graduate university with electrical engineering degree
More TOP STORIES News