Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 165 cases, 9 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths Monday.There have been 1,387,760 total COVID cases, including 23,070 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 25,235 specimens for a total of 25,185,883 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 7 to June 13, is 1.1%.As of Sunday night, 627 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 176 patients were in the ICU and 91 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,947,090 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,341 . There were 22,124 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.Officials reported Sunday that more than 69% of adults have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Monday include:-Boone County: 1 male 50s-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s-Kane County: 1 male 50s-Lake County: 1 male 80s-McHenry County: 1 male 60s-Winnebago County: 1 female 50sTo work toward President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of the country partially vaccinated by July 4th, Diane Latiker's basketball court will transform into a vaccination center next weekend.For the past few months, the Kids Off the Block founder has shifted her focus from violence prevention to getting people vaccinated, especially young people."I'm going to do incentives I'm going to give everything," Latiker said. "If I can find something in my house that is worth anything, I'm going to give it away."Latest vaccination rates show 45.7% of Chicago residents are fully vaccinated, and suburban Cook is even higher. The collar counties are a bit lower, with the exception of DuPage County, which stands at a 52.9% vaccination rate.Overall, the State of Illinois is inching towards the national July 4th goal of 70% of adults 18 and above vaccinated with one dose. But, in several Chicago neighborhoods, the rates remain extremely low. A few on the South & West sides have single-dose vaccination rates under 40%."I've been cursed out, I've been threatened, I've been told it's a hoax," Latiker said.Latiker said bad information on social media is her biggest challenge to overcome with younger people.Phalanx Family Services in West Pullman has also been working non-stop to get the rates up. Bill Roberts believes professional athletes can do more."The Chicago Bulls can do more, the Bears can do more," Robert said. "You know, the average kid watching sports, some of the sports, they can get out there and say, 'I got the shot. It didn't hurt me, take the shot.'"Even if the vaccination rates continue to move up slowly in certain Chicago neighborhoods, Latiker and Phalanx Family Services said they are going or keep pushing no matter how long it takes."We have hope people will come around, it's just a matter of time," Roberts said.Latiker said if they stop now, they are missing out on all the people who have said "maybe."