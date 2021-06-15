Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 226 cases, 15 deaths

Chicago Emergency Travel Order remains unchanged

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 226 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,387,986 total COVID cases, including 23,085 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 41,364 specimens for a total of 25,227,247 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 7 to June 13, is 1.1%.As of Monday night, 638 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 157 patients were in the ICU and 76 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,017,152 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,040 . There were 70,062 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.Officials reported Monday that more than 55% of adults 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 63% are fully vaccinated.For the second week in a row, all U.S. states and territories are on the Chicago Department of Public Health's Emergency Travel order's Yellow list.That means travelers arriving in Chicago from anywhere in the country, do no need to quarantine or have a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the city.States and territories are in the Yellow tier when they are below 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day.To work toward President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of the country partially vaccinated by July 4th, Diane Latiker's basketball court will transform into a vaccination center next weekend.For the past few months, the Kids Off the Block founder has shifted her focus from violence prevention to getting people vaccinated, especially young people."I'm going to do incentives I'm going to give everything," Latiker said. "If I can find something in my house that is worth anything, I'm going to give it away."Latest vaccination rates show 45.7% of Chicago residents are fully vaccinated, and suburban Cook is even higher. The collar counties are a bit lower, with the exception of DuPage County, which stands at a 52.9% vaccination rate.Overall, the State of Illinois is inching towards the national July 4th goal of 70% of adults 18 and above vaccinated with one dose. But, in several Chicago neighborhoods, the rates remain extremely low. A few on the South & West sides have single-dose vaccination rates under 40%."I've been cursed out, I've been threatened, I've been told it's a hoax," Latiker said.Latiker said bad information on social media is her biggest challenge to overcome with younger people.Phalanx Family Services in West Pullman has also been working non-stop to get the rates up. Bill Roberts believes professional athletes can do more."The Chicago Bulls can do more, the Bears can do more," Robert said. "You know, the average kid watching sports, some of the sports, they can get out there and say, 'I got the shot. It didn't hurt me, take the shot.'"Even if the vaccination rates continue to move up slowly in certain Chicago neighborhoods, Latiker and Phalanx Family Services said they are going or keep pushing no matter how long it takes."We have hope people will come around, it's just a matter of time," Roberts said.Latiker said if they stop now, they are missing out on all the people who have said "maybe."