Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 352 cases, 22 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 352 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Wednesday.
There have been 1,388,338 total COVID cases, including 23,104 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 43,826 specimens for a total of 25,271,17 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 8 to June 15, is 1.0%.
As of Tuesday night, 599 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 156 patients were in the ICU and 72 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 12,070,091 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,427. There were 52,939 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.
Officials reported Monday that more than 55% of adults 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 63% are fully vaccinated.
