Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 352 cases, 22 deaths

IL surpasses 12 million COVID vaccines administered
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago vaccination rates lowest on South, West sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 352 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,388,338 total COVID cases, including 23,104 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening with nearly all COVID restrictions lifted

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 43,826 specimens for a total of 25,271,17 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 8 to June 15, is 1.0%.

As of Tuesday night, 599 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 156 patients were in the ICU and 72 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois full reopening: Chicago businesses brace for what they hope will be busy day

A total of 12,070,091 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,427. There were 52,939 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.

Officials reported Monday that more than 55% of adults 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 63% are fully vaccinated.
