Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 191 cases, 6 deaths

70% of adults in Illinois have now received a COVID-19 vaccine
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 191 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 related deaths Tuesday.

The state reached a major milestone Friday: 70% of Illinoisans 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Since Friday, 49,917 more people in Illinois are fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 5,952,379.

There were 34,509 new tests taken in the past 24 hours.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 16 to June 22, is 0.9%.

As of Monday night, 460 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,117 patients were in the ICU and 57 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 14,107,455 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 34,765. There were 12,820 reported administered in Illinois since Monday.
