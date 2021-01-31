bank robbery

Blue Island man sentenced in 2014 IN bank robberies

HAMMOND, Ind. -- An Illinois man has received a 261-month sentence after he spent more than five years attempting to convince government experts that he was too delusional to face felony charges for bank robberies in northwest Indiana.

Jeremiah Ellis, 34, was sentenced Thursday. The man from Blue Island in Illinois admitted to robbing employees of two gas stations in Hammond, Indiana, in early 2014. Both times, he said he took the employees' money at gunpoint.

RELATED: Chicago bank robbery suspect filled out withdrawal slip, gave teller ID, prosecutors say

Ellis and his co-defendant, Ashley Patterson, then held up an East Chicago bank several months later, authorities said. Government officials said Ellis and Patterson left their two children alone in their car as they took money at gunpoint from bank employees.

After he was apprehended - and over the course of the next five years - Ellis began feigning insanity and intellectual disability, convincing several mental health experts at federal prisons in Kentucky and North Carolina that he couldn't be tried.

By 2019, federal prison authorities became suspicious. Their surveillance revealed Ellis was bragging to others about his "insanity defense" and coaching fellow inmates to do the same.

RELATED: Police 'followed the money' after bank robbery with secret GPS tracker

Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich ruled shortly after that Ellis' mental illness was a hoax and declared he was competent to stand trial.

Ellis later pleaded guilty Oct. 27, admitting his role in the robberies and avoiding a possible life sentence. Patterson, 30, also pleaded guilty and is serving a prison term in Illinois.

His defense attorney John Maksimovich has said that Ellis had a difficult childhood, including drug use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue islandillinoishammondindianasentencingbank robberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BANK ROBBERY
Alleged bank robber filled out withdrawal slip, gave teller ID, prosecutors say
Man who murdered Chicago cop gets life for bank robbery
Robbers hit 3 banks in 3 hours: police
Lovers rob 6 Chicago area banks, lead cops on 100-mile chase into Ind.: FBI
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend LIVE RADAR
Chicago re-enters Phase 4 of Resurgence Plan
16 shot in weekend gun violence
Rachel Mellon's disappearance remains unsolved 25 years later
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
These tips can improve skin in winter, expert says
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
Show More
Cheerleader sues Northwestern, says she was harassed: report
Fry the Coop offering Lollipop Wings for Super Bowl Sunday
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
GOP lawmakers urge Joe Biden to meet with them on COVID relief
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow Sunday
More TOP STORIES News