Federal, state, local officials to reveal charges in 'significant' gang investigation

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement officials will announce charges in a "significant" gang investigation Friday morning.

U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch, Jr., Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; IRS Criminal Investigation; and Chicago High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program will be involved in the 10:30 a.m. announcement at the Dirksen Federal Building.

The officials will report multiple charges in a joint federal, state and local gang investigation, according to a news release.
