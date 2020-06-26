Federal, state, local officials to reveal charges in 'significant' gang investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement officials will announce charges in a "significant" gang investigation Friday morning.U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch, Jr., Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; IRS Criminal Investigation; and Chicago High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program will be involved in the 10:30 a.m. announcement at the Dirksen Federal Building.The officials will report multiple charges in a joint federal, state and local gang investigation, according to a news release.