Illinois state trooper involved in serious traffic crash in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois state trooper was involved in a serious traffic crash on US Route 20 near IL Route 75 Thursday in Freeport, Illinois State Police said.
If you are traveling near the area, seek an alternative route; all lanes of US Route 20 are closed in both directions.
The crash remains under investigation.
We'll continue to bring you the latest details as this story develops.
