William Asher, 69, from Missouri



Rosemarie Hamann, 68, from Missouri



Janice Bright, 63, from Missouri



William Bright, 65, from Missouri



Angela Coleman, 45, from Indiana



Arya Coleman, 1, from Indiana



Belinda Coleman, 69, from Indiana



Ervin Coleman, 76, from Indiana



Evan Coleman, 7, from Indiana



Glenn Coleman, 40, from Indiana



Horace Coleman, 70, from Indiana



Maxwell Coleman, 2, from Indiana



Reece Coleman, 9, from Indiana



Leslie Dennison, 64, from Illinois



Bob Williams, 73, from Missouri



Lance Smith, 15, from Arkansas



Steve Smith, 53, from Arkansas

Authorities have released the identities of all 17 people who were killed in a duck boat tragedy in Missouri.The victims include 64-year-old Leslie Dennison from a small town south of Moline.Tia Coleman survived the duck boat tragedy in Branson, Missouri, but nine members of her family, including her sister-in-law died, according to ABC News."She was there with her 13-year-old, soon to be 3-year-old. I was there, with my husband and our three children, who were 9, 7, and 1. My in-laws were there, my mother-in-law and my father-in-law and their uncle that lives with them," said Coleman.Her 13-year-old nephew was her only relative to survive."I couldn't see anybody. I couldn't hear anything. I couldn't hear screams, it felt like I was out there on my own," said Coleman.She described the horrifying moments when the duck boat reached the lake."Everybody start getting like 'Hey? This is a little bit too much,' and then it got really choppy and big swells of water started coming into the boat," said Coleman.The boat was enveloped by water."The last thing I heard my sister-in-law yell was 'grab the baby!'" said Coleman. "'I said Jesus. just keep me, just keep me so I can get to my children, keep me Lord' and I can swim and I was swimming as fast as I could and I could not reach the life jackets, I swam over to the boat and I was holding on but my legs and arms were so heavy from trying, they were so heavy."Coleman said there were lifejackets on board."They showed us where they were, but they told us, 'don't worry about it, you won't need it,'" she said. "When that boat is found, all those life jackets are going to be in there. You weren't supposed to grab them unless you were in distress, which we were. Definitely, life-changing, life-altering event."The accident at Table Rock Lake near Branson was deadliest accident of its kind in nearly two decades. State and federal investigators were trying to determine what went sent the vessel known as a duck boat to its demise. An initial assessment blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength, but it wasn't clear why the amphibious vehicle even ventured out into the water.The National Weather Service in Springfield, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Branson, issued a severe thunderstorm watch for its immediate area Thursday, saying conditions were ripe for winds of 70 mph. It followed up at 6:32 p.m. with a severe thunderstorm warning for three counties that included Branson and the lake. The warning mentioned both locations. The boat went down about 40 minutes later, shortly after 7 p.m."When we issue a warning, it means take action," meteorologist Kelsey Angle said.A full investigation was underway, with help from the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board. Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader urged anyone with video or photos of the accident to contact authorities.The agencies were briefing Missouri's two senators on the accident. Democrat Claire McCaskill said she would look into possible "legislative solutions," while Republican Roy Blunt called it a "tragedy that never should have happened."Suzanne Smagala with Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, said the company was assisting authorities. She said this was the company's only accident in more than 40 years of operation.Twenty-nine passengers and two crew members were aboard for a pleasure cruise. Seven of the 14 survivors were hurt when the vessel went down. The captain survived, authorities said.Among the injured was 14-year-old Loren Smith of Osceola, Arkansas. Her father, retired math teacher Steve Smith, and her brother died in the accident. Loren suffered a concussion."It's a hard thing," Steve Smith's father, Carroll Smith, said of losing his only child and his only grandson. "It's a very difficult day."Brayden Malaske, of Harrah, Oklahoma, boarded a replica 19th-century paddle-wheeler known as the Branson Belle on the same lake just before the storm hit.At the time, he said, the water seemed calm, and no one was worried about the weather."But it suddenly got very dark," he recalled.In a short video taken by Malaske from the deck of the Belle, the duck boat can be seen wallowing through the choppy, wind-whipped lake, with water only inches from its windows. Dark, rolling waves crash over its front end. The footage ends before the boat capsizes.Later, people on Malaske's boat saw a duck boat passenger "hanging on for dear life" to the paddle wheel of the Belle, he said.The mayor said Williams, known informally as "Captain Bob," ''was a great ambassador for Branson.""He was at every event. He knew everyone. He was always promoting Branson," Best said.