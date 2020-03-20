Counterfeit coronavirus test kits intercepted at O'Hare Airport from UK

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even as state and private labs were in a race against time and resources to test potential COVID-19 victims, the I-Team found that some foreign profiteers were playing a dangerous game.On Thursday the I-Team learned that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered counterfeit home testing kits for COVID-19 and other illnesses coming into the country at the O'Hare global mail center.Federal authorities say there currently are no home testing kits available for novel coronavirus, now at pandemic levels. If you see one online or are offered one, they say don't buy it.The officers intercepted packages containing the questionable drug kits Thursday after they arrived from the United Kingdom.Authorities say some of the test kits" were marked as coronavirus tests, while others were labeled as tests for meningitis, MRSA, salmonella and other diseases.Chief Supervisory Officer Lesley Lukens is warning the public that testing for coronavirus is conducted only in verified state and local public health laboratories located around the nation.