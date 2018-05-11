Illinois arrest could help solve murder of Washington girl, 13, who went missing in 1986

An arrest in Illinois could solve the cold case of a Washington state teenager who was murdered 32 years ago. (WLS)

EUREKA, Ill. (WLS) --
An arrest in Illinois could solve the cold case of a Washington state teen who was murdered 32 years ago.

Illinois State Police found 60-year-old Robert D. Washburn in Eureka, which is just outside of Peoria.

He was held at Woodford County Jail and will be extradited to Tacoma, Washington, to be charged in the death of Jennifer Bastian.

On Aug. 4, 1986, Bastian left her home in Tacoma around 2:30 p.m. on her bicycle, leaving a note that said she'd return by 6:30 p.m., Tacoma police said in a statement.

She had planned to ride her bike to Point Defiance Park to train for an upcoming bike tour in the San Juan islands, but never returned.

Several witnesses reported credible sightings of her around the 5-mile drive of Point Defiance Park as late as 6 p.m. that day, police said. Her body was found Aug. 28 in a wooded area near where witnesses had spotted her.

Jennifer's murder case was never closed, authorities said.

Illinois State Police assisted in the case after the Tacoma Police Department and Pierce County Prosecutor's Office developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, authorities said.
