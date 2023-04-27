Illinois assault weapons ban: Naperville gun store owner asks Supreme Court to put ban on hold

A Naperville gun store owner who has had his request for a temporary restraining order against the city's assautl weapons ban rejected twice is asking the US Supreme Court for help

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Naperville gun store owner is taking his fight over bans on assault weapons sales to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply, is asking the high court to put both the city and state assault weapons bans on hold for now.

A federal appeals court in Chicago previously denied his request to block the state's assault weapons ban while it faces legal challenges.

Bevis is appealing a ruling by U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that found the ban "constitutionally sound."

Bevis sought the injunction last month, asking the appeals court to block the ban for himself and anyone else affected by the law.

Now he is asking the Supreme Court for an injunction until his lawsuits challenging Naperville's ordinance and Illinois' law are resolved in court.

Illinois banned the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in a bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Jan. 10. It required anyone who already owned such a weapon to register it with state police.

The law also capped the purchase of magazines at 10 rounds for long guns and 15 for handguns, and made rapid-fire devices, known as "switches," illegal because they turn firearms into fully automatic weapons.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Napervlle said, "The City is prepared to continue to defend its ordinance...which is designed to protect the health and safety of our community."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report