Illinois Fighting Illini fall to Houston Cougars in 2nd round

The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini lost to the No. 15 Houston Cougars in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.The final score was 68-53.These were the pre-game statistics:The Fighting Illini were 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois had a 4-3 record in one-possession games.The Cougars' record in AAC play was 15-3. Houston was fifth in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Carlton averaging 3.3.TOP PERFORMERS: Kofi Cockburn was averaging 21 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer was averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.Kyler Edwards averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Fabian White Jr. was averaging 10.7 points over the previous 10 games for Houston.LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.Cougars: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.