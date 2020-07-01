Illinois Phase 4: State casinos reopen Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6269266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening June 26. What does that mean?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Illinois remains in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, state casinos are preparing to reopen Wednesday at half capacity.Most of Indiana's casinos reopened two weeks ago to long lines of people eager to gamble. Illinois is hoping to see the same demand.The state gaming board has laid out strict cleaning and spacing guidelines. Card tables are spaced out and surrounded by Plexiglas, and slot machines are freshly sanitized.Decks of cards, cash, chips and dice will also be constantly swapped out and sanitized.If customers show up, gambling money could be a lifeline for Illinois. In the month before the virus-related closures, the state's 10 casinos generated more than $15 million in state tax revenue and nearly $6 million in local tax dollars.