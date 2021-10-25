Illinois Democrats propose 2nd Latino congressional district in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State lawmakers are set to meet in Springfield Tuesday to consider updated congressional maps unveiled over the weekend by Illinois Democrats.From Logan Square to the western suburbs, Latinos are Illinois' fastest growing community of color. The proposed updates include a second, predominately Latino, Chicago area district."They have been migrating to the Northwest Side of the city and to the Northwest suburbs," Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th Ward. "It's important since they are moving there that they are reflected in a potential congressional seat."Villegas and the City Council's Latino Caucus have successfully made their case to Springfield for a second Latino congressional district. Villegas is considered one of the top candidates for the new seat."Right now, I'm waiting to see what the boundaries look like and I'll make a decision then," he said.Currently, Congressman Chuy Garcia's seat on the South Side is Illinois' only Latino district. Under a revised remap, the proposed new seat connects Hispanic populations on the city's Northwest Side to the western suburbs, but not all Democrats gain from the latest draft."It looks like Sean Casten and Marie Newman will have to run against each other, so that will be awkward," political mapmaker Frank Calabrese said.According to the latest census numbers, population loss has forced Illinois to lose a congressional seat. The proposal merges Marie Newman and Sean Casten's districts together. Some political experts say Casten may have the edge."She is a freshman, so it's going to be tough for her to make a case not only to her base but to constituents because she hasn't been around long enough," ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said.While Newman or Casten lose out, the new proposed map is considered a safer bet for Democrats in the long run."The previous proposal would have about six districts in play for Republicans, this proposal halves to three. Democrats can expect to elect 14 members out of Illinois to a Congress under this map," Calabrese explained.Lawmakers in Springfield will hold a hearing Tuesday about the new proposed map. In the end, while there may be some slight changes to it, the new Latino District is expected to stick.