Coronavirus Chicago: Video of alleged West Side house party draws outrage from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A viral video reportedly showing a large house party on Chicago's West Side has drawn sharp criticism from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker.

The video shows party-goers barely able to move. The video has gone viral with over one million views.

Mayor Lightfoot said she has seen this video which was recorded on Facebook Live on Saturday around midnight showing people packed into a house party possibly on the West Side.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Lightfoot called the party "reckless" and "utterly unacceptable" and Chicago police have warned of their commitment to disperse crowds, issue citations or even arrest people.



The mayor encouraged residents to anonymously submit tips about any house parties at cpdtip.com.

"The fewer people who comply with the 'Stay At Home' Order, the sicker our residents will get and the harder it is for us to recover," she said.

Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

From March 25 to April 23, Chicago police officers have broken up 4,673 gatherings, arrested 12 people and have written 17 citations.

Governor Pritzker recently extended the stay at home order which bans public and private gatherings of more than 10 people who are not members of the same household

He reacted to reports of the video at his daily briefing Sunday, saying it's literally putting people in danger.

"I want to remind everyone that by doing that, by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks, you're literally putting everyone around you in danger. You are," Gov. Pritzker said. "They are putting you in danger. And very importantly, all of those people are putting their families and their friends who are not there with them in danger."

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

Chicago police said they are aware of the video but they have not been able to determine the location of the party, even though towards the end of the video someone appears to yell out that police are on the way.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a large house party inside of an alleged Chicago residence. While we cannot authenticate the nature or location of the gathering, we want to remind everyone of the social distancing requirements in place. CPD will disperse crowds in violation of social distancing requirements, and if necessary, issue citations or as a last resort, enforce via arrest," a CPD spokesman said.

According to comments made on the Facebook Live video, the party may have taken place somewhere on the city's West Side.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford called the large party disappointing, saying the hours of fun could come with life-altering consequences.

"We should do everything we can to protect the people we love and protect ourselves by staying home and wearing masks," Rep. Ford said.

Governor Pritzker recently extended the stay-at-home order which bans public and private gatherings of more than 10 people who are not members of the same household.

Meanwhile police say that even if officers were called to break up that party, it's possible no paperwork was filed.
