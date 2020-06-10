coronavirus chicago

Chicago coronavirus: Autopsy shows Chicago infant died of COVID-19 in March, ME says

CHICAGO -- An autopsy has confirmed that COVID-19 infection contributed to the March death of a 9-month-old Chicago boy, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

Joseph Myles died of human coronavirus NL-63 and COVID-19-induced viral pneumonia, the medical examiner's office said. His family reported that he had a history of cold and cough.

Myles was pronounced dead March 23 at Mercy Hospital after a family member found him unresponsive, the medical examiner's office said.

His lungs were found to be congested and firm during the autopsy, indicating a possible COVID-19 infection, but two swab tests initially came back with conflicting results, the medical examiner's office said.

The swabs were sent along with other tissue samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found coronavirus NL-63 and evidence of COVID-19 present in lung tissue, the medical examiner's office said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscook countybaby deathcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinois
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
What to know about Illinois' COVID-19 cases
Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for Chicagoans who did not get stimulus checks
Navy Pier reopens with restaurants, boat rides
Chicago projected to have $700M budget shortfall, Mayor Lightfoot says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for Chicagoans who did not get stimulus checks
Off-duty CPD officer dies, woman critical after CO leak in Albany Park home
Strong, fast storms move through Chicago area downing trees, power lines
Man married to missing kids' mom charged with hiding remains
A look at Democrats' police reform bill
Officer on paid leave after video shows Amazon driver's arrest
$410M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
Show More
Sony's latest PS5 event: Here's what to expect
Indiana moves to next phase with over 38K COVID-19 cases
Minneapolis police chief takes on union, promises reform
Cop charged after fatally choking man during arrest: police
Navy Pier reopens with restaurants, boat rides
More TOP STORIES News