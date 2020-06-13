coronavirus chicago

Chicago creates online memorial for coronavirus victims

CHICAGO -- An online memorial has been created to remember thousands of Chicagoans who have died after being infected with the coronavirus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the virtual memorial's launch on Friday.

People can submit stories about family, friends and neighbors through the city's website. More than 2,300 residents of the city have died since the start of the pandemic, according to Chicago public health officials.

"In light of the current situation, the way we mourn and celebrate one's life needs to be reimagined," Lightfoot said in a statement. "The Virtual Memorial is just one way to help Chicagoans cope with the sudden loss of their loved one to COVID-19, but also to celebrate their lives and memories."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

