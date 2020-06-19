Schaumburg DMV closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- The Schaumburg DMV location on Golf Road has been closed by state officials after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.The Secretary of State's Office said the Illinois Department of Public Health has been consulted and that the public is not directly impacted. They said the employee had limited contact with the public, but their coworkers may be at risk. The 56 employees who work at the facility are self-quarantining for 14 days.The facility will be deep cleaned and sanitized before reopening on July 2.A security guard stationed outside the facility turned away a steady stream of people coming for driver's license renewals, vehicle stickers and other similar services."It's definitely inconvenient, but better safe than sorry," said Johnesia Ray, who was taking her 17-year-old son to get his first state ID. "I'm not upset about it.""We're trying to do as thorough a job as possible protecting public safety," said Dave Drucker, spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State.The Schaumburg DMV is one of the largest and busiest driver facilities in the state, and the sudden closure is causing some inconvenience. However, most customers said in this time of COVID-19 they understand."We appreciate they closed because of COVID, because health should be the utmost concern," said Amy Patel, who was turned away when she came to get a new ID to take her MCAT test Saturday.Most services can be taken care of online, and motorists can visit the nearest facilities, including in Lake Zurich, 951 S Rand Rd.; Des Plaines, 1470 Lee St.; and Elgin, 595 S State St. The facilities will be open and only serving new drivers and customers with expired driver's license/ID cards and vehicle transactions.