Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. Pritzker vows appeal after judge rules in favor of lawmaker in stay-at-home order lawsuit as COVID-19 death toll nears 2K

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has vowed to appeal a judge's ruling in favor of an Illinois lawmaker who sued the state over the governor's extended stay-at-home order.Illinois health officials announced 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths on Monday.There are now 45,883 cases confirmed in the state, including 1,983 deaths. In the past 24 hours, more than 12,000 tests have been processed.Republican State Representative Darren Bailey from downstate Xenia filed a lawsuit last week over the stay-at-home order, which Pritzker intends to extend through May...Governor Pritzker said the county represented by Bailey has one of the state's highest per-capita death rates from the coronavirus, even higher than Cook County's.Bailey said the governor needs to focus on restoring this state and getting this state back up and running and making it better.Bailey had argued Pritzker, did not have the authority to extend the stay-at-home order past April 7, beyond the first 30 days of his March 9 disaster proclamation...Bailey also argued state law grants quarantine authority not to the governor.but to the state health department...Bailey said he filed the lawsuit on behalf of himself and his constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life."The governor's one-size-fits-all thing was a little frustrating to me, and unbeknownst and then to find out some of these facts, I realize yeah, it's indeed unconstitutional because he is not following Illinois law," Bailey said."There may be people who contract coronavirus as a result of what Darren Bailey has done now," Pritzker said.The judge's granting of a temporary restraining order applies only to Bailey since the first-term downstate lawmaker had argued his case narrowly. It does not lift the stay-at-home order for anyone else.However, Bailey's victory could open the door to an avalanche of litigation from others."I'm encouraging people to do what people do in this free land, to do what they see fit," Bailey said.While pursing an appeal, the governor said he still intends to seek an extension of the order. He is expected to issue new directives this week.Meanwhile, the Illinois Attorney General's Office filed a brief Monday asking the judge to overturn the restraining order."The governor's order itself was extraordinary to see a disaster proclamation this broad and this extensive," ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said. "And it's equally unusual to see a judge overturn it, so we're really in unchartered waters here."While everything is being sorted out in the courts, the governor said he hopes municipalities will follow his Stay at Home guidelines.Senate Republican leader Bill Brady also urged people to continue to follow the governor's guidelines.Speaker Mike Madigan issued a statement Monday afternoon calling Bailey's lawsuit "extremely reckless and shortsighted."In a statement, State Rep. Bailey told ABC7: "I am very happy with the judge's decision regarding the constitutionality of Illinois law. Illinois has a mechanism and plan in place to deal with situations like this. The mechanism is the IDPH and the plan is the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan."The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website id