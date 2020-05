Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 110K with over 4.8K deaths; Pritzker releases business reopening guidelines

EMBED >More News Videos Watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike's daily COVID-19 update on May 22, 2020.

EMBED >More News Videos Last Sunday, the city issued three citations to churches that conducted services in defiance. But now, they have the support of the president.

EMBED >More News Videos Some celebrated, some said they will continue to remain closed for the safety of their parishioners, and will open at their own pace.

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Pritzker defended his decision to keep the suburbs lumped in with Chicago Thursday, saying he has no plans to change the four regions in his reopening plan.

READ: GOV. PRITZKER'S UPDATES TO PHASE 3 OF 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday released guidelines for businesses and workplaces to safely reopen during Phase Three of Illinois' reopening plan.The industry-specific guidelines can be found online on the state's Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website "The industry-specific baseline guidance for businesses the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released today will help employers re-open their doors in Phase 3 in line with that priority," Pritzker said. "In order to cover as many unique aspects of industry as possible, my administration collected input from hundreds of industry participants across the state and these guidelines reflect the questions and ideas brought to us by businesses of every size, background, and region in the state - and prioritize public health as our guiding light. You can't build a strong economy if people aren't comfortable being a part of it."In addition to industry-specific guidelines, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Department of Public Health developed a common set of standards all businesses must follow. Those standards include the required use of face coverings, social distancing and informational signage on site, among other preventative measures.Phase Three of Restore Illinois is expected to bring approximately 700,000 Illinoisans back to the workplace, a key step toward getting the Illinois economy back on track - with an estimated 20%, or $150 billion in annual GDP, of the overall economy returned to operations, according to state officials.The entire state remains on track to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan one week from now.On Sunday, Illinois health officials announced 2,508 new coronavirus cases and 67 additional deaths. That brings Illinois' total COVID-19 case count to 110,304, including 4,856 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 25,674 coronavirus tests for a total of 747,921. On Sunday, the statewide 7-day rolling positive rate for May 15 through May 21 was 12%.Gov. Pritzker released new guidelines for churches on Friday, as President Donald Trump declared houses of worship essential and threatened to override governors if they aren't allowed to reopen this weekend."We're going to continue to operate on the basis of science and data, and I'm as anxious as anybody to make sure that our churches, our mosques, our synagogues open back to where they were before COVID-19 came along," Pritzker said.Gov. Pritzker responded to President Trump's action to deem houses of worship and their gatherings essential."The governors need to do the right thing and allow these essential places of faith to reopen, right now, for this weekend," President Trump said. "If they don't do it, I will override the governors.""Look, the president is running for re-election," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "He's pandering to a base and I think we have to recognize that virtually everything he says has a political undertone in basis for it."Their war of words follows weeks of litigation involving at least two Chicago-area churches and one in western Illinois, which sued but lost for the right to hold large services.Less than two hours after President Trump's statement, Pritzker said houses of worship in the state can hold outdoor and drive-in services when Phase 3 of the reopening begins on May 29."I know worship is as essential as food and water for most of us, and it's my priority to provide guidance to ensure it can proceed safely," Pritzker said.On Sunday, some Chicago churches reopened for services, in defiance of Illinois' stay-at-home order.Earlier this weekend, members of "Martin Luther King Republicans" and the "Black Christian Leadership" asked Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot to follow CDC guidelines to open up churches for in-person service. They also asked for an increase in the number of worshipers permitted for in-person services from 10 to 50.Other local religious leaders have called for churches to stay closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.Churches, mosques and synagogues across Illinois have been sealed off to worshipers since the March 21 stay-at-home order shuttered non-essential operations.But the rally cry to reopen worship halls has grown louder with pastors unsuccessfully filing a lawsuit against the state.Last weekend, Chicago issued three citations to churches that conducted services in defiance. But now, they have the support of the president."You could not get a greater win than having the president of the United States saying that you are right," said Steve Cassell, pastor of Beloved Church."I think it's the greatest day in American history," said Pastor Brian Gibson of Peaceably Gather. "I think the president just affirmed what we already knew was true in the Constitution and First Amendment, and I applaud him enough. I cannot be happy enough."It was not clear how Trump would be able to overrule state orders, and he did not offer any details. Speaking in Springfield Friday afternoon, Gov. Pritzker said he is still calling the shots."We do not want parishioners to get ill because their faith leaders bring them together. We hope that faith leaders will continue to do as the vast majority of them have done, which is to worship sometimes online, sometimes in other capacities, as we've talked about outdoor and drive-in," Pritzker said.Last weekend, three Chicago churches were forced to pay fines after opening in defiance of the stay-at-home order."A church is a spiritual hospital," said Pastor Florin Cimpean of Philadelphia Romanian Church of God. "We have people who have spiritual needs. Emotional needs. And this church is much safer than any other open space, like Home Depot or any other store."Pastors around the country are coaching churches on how to open safely and still protect their congregations."They got to sanitize their hands wherever they come into the sanctuary and just, just being smart," Pastor Gibson said. "Meanwhile, ushers are wearing masks and gloves right now, and they, when we release the people, it's not a mad dash to get through the border. It's funeral or wedding-style, where you're released by the row. We asked the people to go to the car and go home.""I want to go back to church more than anybody," said Father Michael Pfleger, St. Sabina Church. "I miss church every week. But we gotta have people safe. We're a people of faith, doesn't give into fear."The Chicago Archdiocese has released its own timetable to reopen churches and indicated Friday it will stick to that timeline. It begins with small in-person services for things like baptisms, weddings and funerals for groups of 10 or less.But for now, worship hall doors will stay closed until at least May 30.