Coronavirus Illinois Live: COVID-19 cases top 113K with over 4.9K deaths; Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials announced 1,178 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths on Tuesday.There's now a total of 113,195 COVID-19 cases and 4,923 deaths, as Illinois prepares to enter Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan Friday.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 17,230 coronavirus tests for a total of 786,794. On Monday, the statewide 7-day rolling positive rate for May 16 through May 22 was 12%.Over the weekend, Governor JB Pritzker released reopening guidelines for businesses and workplaces. The guidance is tailored to specific industries, such as restaurants, retail and health and fitness centers.In addition to industry-specific guidelines, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Department of Public Health developed a common set of standards all businesses must follow. Those standards include the required use of face coverings, social distancing and informational signage on site, among other preventative measures.The industry-specific guidelines can be found online on the state's Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website This Friday, Illinois restaurants can open their patios and rooftops. Restaurants can open their patios, rooftops and indoor spaces where at least 50 percent of the wall can be removed, including by opening windows and doors.Restaurants can host parties of no more than six people."We're expecting to have a really big rush as far as people wanting to eat outside and be with their friends again," said Nate Cooper, general manager of Fire & Wine restaurant.All regions in the state are able to move to Phase 3 Friday. But local officials have the final say on moving forward.As of right now, the City of Chicago will not enter the next phase of reopening with the rest of the state. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said last week that could happen in early June.But business owners in other parts of the state are gearing up to make sure they're prepared to reopen Friday.At Salon Hype in La Grange, the hope is that contactless check-in and movable barriers will entice hair and nail clients back inside - recapturing 50% of pre-pandemic business - all while increasing costs."We are going to stagger shifts so that we don't overwhelm the salon right now," said Owner Ross Bartolomei. "We are having overwhelming response. We are very lucky our community and clients have been very supportive and, of course, everybody wants that first appointment."Bartolomei has been able to keep his staff on with help from the federal Payroll Protection Program.Now, masked clients will get intense, yet safe, one-on-one time when they arrive, he said.They've spent more than $20,000 on retrofitting for safety.Bartolomei, who battled lymphoma years ago, had to endure a very long quarantine during the pandemic."I was isolated for 75 days after that treatment, so I fully understand exactly what everyone is going through," he said.Like so many small businesses, May 29 can't come fast enough. It's a viewpoint shared at Bluestone Restaurant in Evanston, where the COVID-19 closure was used to renovate the popular bistro.The restaurant didn't offer takeout, but staff were kept on with a federal PPP loan, as they learned new trades."So we grabbed some of our guys, turn cooks into painters and floor scrapers," said Owner John Enright.Enright added, "It's a family here, they are not just employees."Like in La Grange, Enright confirmed there's pent-up demand.He plans to have socially distanced sidewalk tables, 6 feet from the street. Capacity will be less than 50% pre-COVID-19 and servers will wear masks."All restaurant owners, operators are ready to go into America 2.0. We just want to be open, make sure the public safety of our customers and our team members are always being taken care of, and we're just looking forward to giving our customers the great experience they expect here in Chicago, the culinary capital in the United States," said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association.Clothing store London Skye is preparing to come out of a monthslong COVID-19 closure."It's been very hard," said Owner Joellen Elam. "I'm a single mom with two teenagers so this is my livelihood and their future. So it's been extremely hard for us."The men's and women's retail shop has squeaked through with online orders and a loyal customer base. But it's the Naperville foot traffic that really drives sales."You want to come in," Elam said. "You want to. Feel the product. You want to try it on, so it's been really difficult."Under new state guidelines, the space can only occupy six to seven customers at a time, and the sanitized, socially distant shopping experience might feel a little slower."Once people try clothes on, we will take them in the back and steam them and let them air out and put them back on the floor after a little while," Elam said.While many parts of Illinois get ready to reopen, protesters continue to rally against the stay-at-home order.Chicago police dispersed a protest in Millennium Park on Monday."The Chicago Police Department has extensive training and experience in facilitating the peaceful expression of First Amendment activity," the agency said in a statement. "While we worked to ensure the First Amendment rights of those participating in today's march, the organizers and participants were not practicing social distancing or abiding by the public health guidelines outlined in the stay-at-home order. Therefore, for the health and safety of all residents involved in the rally, the Chicago Police Department issued a dispersal of the crowd and ordered the organizers to shutdown the event."Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said she does expect the lakefront to reopen this summer, but it will come with strict safety precautions.Gov. Pritzker has recognized the challenges of the transition. He said the state is offering support for businesses implementing the safety guidelines."Moving to the next phase of Restore Illinois is a big shift for businesses," the governor said. "While many are eager to move forward, nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to move backward."To observe the Memorial Day holiday, all 10 state-run drive-thru testing sites will be closed Monday.