COVID update: Illinois reports 2,101 new cases, 12 new deaths

The Chicago area saw its lowest COVID-19 transmission levels Friday since the start of the pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,101 new COVID cases and 12 new deaths Friday,

The entire Chicago area is seeing some of the lowest COVID community transmission levels since the start of the pandemic. Cook County and all surrounding counties are all in the green low-transmission group. The last time it was that low was earlier this year, in May.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,762,220 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 35,011 related deaths.

As of Thursday night, 899 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 130 patients were in the ICU, and 31 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 12.3.

