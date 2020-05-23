Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 107K with over 4K deaths as Memorial Day weekend gets underway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6205301" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike's daily COVID-19 update on May 22, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6205787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Last Sunday, the city issued three citations to churches that conducted services in defiance. But now, they have the support of the president.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6205206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some celebrated, some said they will continue to remain closed for the safety of their parishioners, and will open at their own pace.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6202829" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Pritzker defended his decision to keep the suburbs lumped in with Chicago Thursday, saying he has no plans to change the four regions in his reopening plan.

READ: GOV. PRITZKER'S UPDATES TO PHASE 3 OF 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced new guidelines for churches and other houses of worship Friday as the entire state remains on track to move into Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan one week from now.lllinois health officials announced 75 additional deaths and 2,352 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That brings the statewide total to 107,796, including 4,790 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,114 specimens for a total of 722,247. On Saturday, the state reported its seven-day rolling positivity rate at 13%.Gov. Pritzker's new guidelines came as President Donald Trump declared houses of worship essential on Friday and threatened to override governors if they aren't allowed to reopen this weekend."We're going to continue to operate on the basis of science and data, and I'm as anxious as anybody to make sure that our churches, our mosques, our synagogues open back to where they were before COVID-19 came along," Pritzker said.Gov. Pritzker responded to President Trump's action to deem houses of worship and their gatherings essential."The governors need to do the right thing and allow these essential places of faith to reopen, right now, for this weekend," President Trump said. "If they don't do it, I will override the governors.""Look, the president is running for re-election," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "He's pandering to a base and I think we have to recognize that virtually everything he says has a political undertone in basis for it."Their war of words follows weeks of litigation involving at least two Chicago-area churches and one in western Illinois, which sued but lost for the right to hold large services.Less than two hours after President Trump's statement, Pritzker said houses of worship in the state can hold outdoor and drive-in services when Phase 3 of the reopening begins on May 29."I know worship is as essential as food and water for most of us, and it's my priority to provide guidance to ensure it can proceed safely," Pritzker said.The governor also announcing plans for the phased reopening of daycare centers in Phase 3. For the first four weeks, those facilities will be limited to 10 children per classroom before being allowed to increase group sizes.Churches, mosques and synagogues across Illinois have been sealed off to worshipers since the March 21 stay-at-home order shuttered non-essential operations.But the rally cry to reopen worship halls has grown louder with pastors unsuccessfully filing a lawsuit against the state.Last Sunday, the city issued three citations to churches that conducted services in defiance. But now, they have the support of the president."You could not get a greater win than having the president of the United States saying that you are right," said Steve Cassell, pastor of Beloved Church."I think it's the greatest day in American history," said Pastor Brian Gibson of Peaceably Gather. "I think the president just affirmed what we already knew was true in the Constitution and First Amendment, and I applaud him enough. I cannot be happy enough."It was not clear how Trump would be able to overrule state orders, and he did not offer any details. Speaking in Springfield Friday afternoon, Gov. Pritzker said he is still calling the shots."We do not want parishioners to get ill because their faith leaders bring them together. We hope that faith leaders will continue to do as the vast majority of them have done, which is to worship sometimes online, sometimes in other capacities, as we've talked about outdoor and drive-in," Pritzker said.Over the weekend, three Chicago churches were forced to pay fines after opening in defiance of the stay-at-home order."A church is a spiritual hospital," said Pastor Florin Cimpean of Philadelphia Romanian Church of God. "We have people who have spiritual needs. Emotional needs. And this church is much safer than any other open space, like Home Depot or any other store."Pastors around the country are coaching churches on how to open safely and still protect their congregations."They got to sanitize their hands wherever they come into the sanctuary and just, just being smart," Pastor Gibson said. "Meanwhile, ushers are wearing masks and gloves right now, and they, when we release the people, it's not a mad dash to get through the border. It's funeral or wedding-style, where you're released by the row. We asked the people to go to the car and go home.""I want to go back to church more than anybody," said Father Michael Pfleger, St. Sabina Church. "I miss church every week. But we gotta have people safe. We're a people of faith, doesn't give into fear."The Chicago Archdiocese has released its own timetable to reopen churches and indicated Friday it will stick to that timeline. It begins with small in-person services for things like baptisms, weddings and funerals for groups of 10 or less.But for now, worship hall doors will stay closed until at least May 30.