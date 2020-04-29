Coronavirus Illinois: Illinois COVID-19 cases surpass 50K; 2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit

Illinois health officials announced 2,253 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total cases to 50,355 and 2,215 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,478 specimens for a total of 256,667.
A day earlier, Illinois saw a record-high 144 COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period health officials said as the statewide coronavirus death toll surpassed 2,000.
Public health officials reported 2,219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for a total of 48,102 cases, including 2,125 deaths.
This comes as a second Republican state lawmaker, John Cabello, from the Rockford area, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the stay-at-home order.
Cabello filed the lawsuit in Winnebago County and said he wants to make sure that what the governor is doing is constitutional.
"We need to make sure that the checks and balances are in place," Cabello said. "The other reasons, one is, I don't think he's using common sense when it comes to what businesses are allowed to be open, in which businesses are allowed to not be open. So, we need to have those conversations."
Cabello said mom-and-pop shops are suffering under the order while stores like Target have been able to remain open.
Governor Pritzker said he is confident he will win on appeal after Republican State Representative Darren Bailey, a downstate lawmaker who filed the first lawsuit, was granted a temporary restraining order against the extended stay-at-home order.
Pritzker blasted Bailey for challenging the stay-at-home order saying his lawsuit is a cheap political stunt designed so that the Republican state representative can see his name in headlines.
Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order after arguing the governor's emergency powers expire after 30 days. However, the judge's order only exempts Bailey and it doesn't lift the order for everyone.
"Well this lawsuit is pretty much the same exact as Darren Bailey's with the change two factor is that this will include everyone and not just one person," Cabello said.
Pritzker intends to extend the stay-at-home order into the month of May and is reminding people it's still in place regardless of this legal battle.
"Let me remind everyone again: the stay-at-home order in Illinois is still very much in effect," Pritzker said. "All of us maintain social distancing, wear masks in public and keep non-essential businesses closed until we can lower our still-increasing hospitalizations and lower our ICU bed use. The danger has not passed yet."
Bailey had argued the stay-at-home order is, in effect, a quarantine and that state law only grants quarantine authority to public health departments, not the governor.
"Our governor should be working on our unemployment issues. I've got families down here that have been unemployed for over four weeks now and guess what, they still cannot get through to the IDES unemployment line to file a claim," Bailey said.
The governor disputed that, adding that the COVID-19 danger has not passed. He pointed out that Bailey's district is one of the hardest hit in Illinois.
"For those unfamiliar, the 109th District happens to have among the lowest hospital bed availability and ventilators in the state, making it uniquely ill equipped to respond to a surge in cases," Pritzker said. "The district is also home to the county experiencing Illinois' highest death rate per capita from COVID-19."
The governor also had sharp words for the Clay County judge who issued the temporary restraining order.
"While the court's order is limited, the risk it poses is significant," Pritzker said. "By agreeing with the plaintiff in this initial ruling, the court set a dangerous precedent."
One Constitutional expert said legal precedent appears to be on Pritzker's side.
"Past practice of governors and Illinois State Legislatures over the decades indicates that everybody understood that this was not a one-shot, a one-time, 30-day declaration of an emergency," said Sheldon Nahmod, Professor Emeritus at Chicago Kent College of Law.
The governor has vowed to win on appeal.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid