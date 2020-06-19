Automotive

Coronavirus Illinois: Schaumburg DMV closed due to COVID-19 situation

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois has closed the driver's license facility on Golf Road in Schaumburg. Officials said it's because of a "situation involving COVID-19."

The statement from the Secretary of State's Office does not elaborate on what the situation is. The facility will be closed until July 2.

The office said motorists can visit the nearest facilities, including in Lake Zurich, 951 S Rand Rd.; Des Plaines, 1470 Lee St.; and Elgin, 595 S State St. The facilities will be open and only serving new drivers and customers with expired driver's license/ID cards and vehicle transactions.
