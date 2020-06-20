coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths top 6.6K with 634 new cases; school guidelines expected soon

White inmates having sentences shortened at higher rate than Black inmates during pandemic: report
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced Saturday that there were 634 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 45 new deaths related to the disease.

The new data bring Illinois' total number of cases to 136,104, with 6,626 COVID-19-related deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,965 specimens for a total of 1,336,968. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 13-June 19 is 3%.

The Illinois State Board of Education is expected to release health and safety guidelines by the end of June for districts trying to prepare for fall during the coronavirus pandemic. Some will be requirements, such as wearing masks or cleaning regimens for school facilities.

Districts will have the option of continuing remote learning, bringing students and staff back to buildings, or doing a combination in which fewer students are in a classroom at one time. State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said there won't be a one-size-fits-all approach.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed legislation that changes the school code to give districts more options for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes "blended learning," in which students receive instruction both remotely and in person. The newly signed legislation expands the emergency use of remote learning and waives student assessment requirements, under certain circumstances. It allows for remote learning days and up to five remote learning planning days to be considered attendance days.

"We emphasize in-person learning for all students to the greatest extent possible, while realizing that may not be feasible in all situations. Senate Bill 1569 creates a Blended Remote Learning Day option that gives schools additional flexibility as they develop plans for fall," Ayala said. "Schools that plan to utilize Blended Remote Learning Days should consider equity and prioritize in-person learning for our students with greater needs."

The legislation also extends teaching and education support professional licenses set to expire on June 30 for another year, and makes changes to the School code to support teacher recruitment.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.



An analysis of public data by a prison reform group shows white inmates in Illinois are having their sentences shortened during the coronavirus pandemic at a higher rate than Black inmates,

State officials released about 3,400 people early from Illinois prisons between March 1 and June 4, according to a report published Wednesday by the Chicago-based group, Restore Justice.

Less than half (46%) of inmates released early were Black, even though Black inmates make up 54% of the state prison population. Meanwhile, 43% of inmates who were released early were white, even though whites make up about 32% of the prison population, according to the Restore Justice report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
