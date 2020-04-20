coronavirus illinois

How COVID-19 is impacting Illinois long-term care facilities

By Alexis McAdams, Ross Weidner and Jonathan Fagg
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Illinois Department of Public Health data shows at least 1,860 COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. Long-term care facilities like nursing homes account for 6% of the state's reported cases and 22% of all of the deaths statewide.

WATCH: Gov. JB Pritzker discusses COVID-19 concerns at nursing homes
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike provide an update on Illinois' COVID-19 cases on April 20, 2020.



"These private facilities are home to some of our most vulnerable Illinoisans, and we expect owners and managers responsible for their care to take every action at their disposal to keep them safe," Governor JB Pritzker said at his Monday press briefing.

An I-Team data analysis finds that statewide, 186 long-term facilities have reported COVID-19 cases, and 58% of those facilities with cases have reported deaths linked to the virus.

SEARCHABLE DATABASE:


The most cases in Illinois have been reported at Symphony of Joliet, where state data shows 81 confirmed cases there and at least 21 residents have died from COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

"Our hearts are with them. We understand the frustration and the concern and the uncertainty," Symphony Care Network's Lauryn Allison told Eyewitness News last week. "Whatever recommendations, best practice is coming through, we are implementing on the spot."

Symphony of Joliet officials told the I-Team they're naming an infectious disease expert to lead their system-wide COVID-19 response and believe their case numbers are higher because they've been testing more extensively and longer than many facilities statewide.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

Windsor Park Manor in Carol Stream reports the second most cases and deaths in Illinois. State data shows 81 cases and 11 deaths there linked to COVID-19.

A spokesman for the facility tells the I-Team that actually 15 residents there have died from COVID-19, but they believe they only have 70 cases total there. They say state data counts additional residents who have symptoms but have not tested positive. In a statement, they say they "continue to work closely with the local and state authorities" on infection control and the "health and safety" of "residents and employees remains" their "highest priority."

There are 10 deaths and 54 confirmed cases linked to Chateau of Willowbrook - the third most in the state. A spokesman for the facility told the I-Team some of the patients with COVID-19 linked deaths reported were in hospice and "had other illnesses and co-morbidities" that contributed "to their unfortunate deaths."

State health officials tell the I-Team they are ramping up testing at "targeted facilities with no known cases" and "testing of staff at facilities with known outbreaks."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinoisloopcdcjb pritzkerlori lightfootillinois budgetcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecoronavirus pandemici teamcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19national guardeducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalschool closingsu.s. & worlddoctorsschool closures
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
COVID-19 has not peaked in Illinois as cases top 31K, Pritzker says
Lightfoot outlines plan to address COVID-19 impact on black community
United says it lost more than $2 billion in the first quarter this year
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 has not peaked in Illinois as cases top 31K, Pritzker says
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
Congressman works to solve IRS stimulus check problems
Lightfoot outlines plan to address COVID-19 impact on black community
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Industry voices weigh in on whether grocery stores should let people inside
Show More
United says it lost more than $2 billion in the first quarter this year
Cook County Jail guard dies of COVID-19: report
What to know about Illinois' 31,508 COVID-19 cases
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
More TOP STORIES News