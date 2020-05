Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases top 120K with over 5K deaths on 1st weekend under Phase 3 of reopening plan

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. JB Prizkter provides an update on Illinois' COVID-19 cases as the state enters Phase Three of his reopening plan.

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. JB Pritzker touted successes Friday as Illinois officially begins Phase Three of his recovery plan.

EMBED >More News Videos Illinois' transition to Phase Three of Gov. JB Pritzker's reopening plan was a welcome sight for many suburban businesses.

EMBED >More News Videos Friday marks a big step forward in the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois as everywhere in the state outside of Chicago has now moved into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's reopening pl

READ: GOV. PRITZKER'S UPDATES TO PHASE 3 OF 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois is reporting more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths Sunday, as the state experiences unrest during its first weekend under Phase Three of Governor JB Pritzker's reopening plan.Illinois health officials announced 1,343 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 120,260. The state's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 5,390.Within the past 24 hours, more than 21,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted, for a total of 898,259. As of Sunday, the preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate for coronavirus cases from May 24-May 30 is 7%.As the state lifted some restrictions under Phase Three, protesters flooded the streets of Chicago and several areas across the state over the weekend.Crowds of demonstrates gathered in cities across the U.S. to demand justice over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck "Even as we are dealing with this destructive pandemic, we have never curtailed people's right to peacefully express themselves," Gov. Pritzker said Sunday. "But, the virus is still out there and we cannot forget that. We have communities all around the state that are desperately trying to recover from the damage that this virus has done. And I'm imploring people to not force a difficult second rebuilding on our small businesses in the course of our very justified pain."Just days ago, Pritzker had touted Illinois' progress as the state turned a cautious corner."The people of Illinois have taken this seriously, and that has made all the difference. In this new phase, the new executive order called 'The Community Recovery Order' reflects our new, more open reality," Pritzker said Friday.Illinois has seen the average number of daily ICU patients fall 20% in four weeks and the average number of daily deaths drop 32% in two weeks.State officials said there's still much work to do as Illinois ramps up its contact tracing program, warning about scam artists."No contact tracers would be asking you for any money, asking for social security numbers or bank account numbers or credit card numbers," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Please know that if any requests for that are associated with contact tracing, that is in fact a scam."According to new IDPH data , more than half of Illinois' COVID-19 deaths are now linked to long term care facilities, such as nursing homes.State officials now link 2,747 deaths to the facilities. That's 52% of the total number of deaths statewide. In comparison, these facilities have had just 15% of the state's COVID-19 cases, at 17,135.The transition to Phase Three was a welcome sight for many suburban businesses.At Flossmoor Station Restaurant & Brewery, the return of outdoor dining means owner Carolyn Armstrong can bring back furloughed staff."I think it's character building for everybody right now. What is going to be your new normal? We don't know," Armstrong said.Meanwhile in Schaumburg, Angelina Panagakos, 95, was one of the first clients back inside of PH Salon Friday."I need a haircut, a perm, a mani, a pedi," Panganakos said.Personal care services, including salons, barbershops and spas, are now back open for business."We are going to treat it like the doctor's office," said Toni Waitkus of PH Salon.The salon will take customers' temperature before entering, and offer sanitizer and face masks, Waitkus said.Health clubs and gyms are now allowed to reopen for one-on-one personal training and outdoor classes with a maximum of 10 people.Under state guidelines, all workout equipment must be spaced 10 feet apart."I think people are most concerned about controlling the occupancy, and luckily, we have this space for it," said Justin Curry, owner of Ultimate Fitness in Schaumburg.Curry is focused on keeping his clients safe."Sanitize everything, not just at the end of the day, but every time a piece of equipment is used," Curry said.Many non-essential retailers that were closed for weeks can now reopen with safety guidelines.Woodfield Mall rolled out social distancing signage, a mandatory mask policy, limited hours and employee health screenings.Chicago will be able to move to Phase 3 on Wednesday, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Governor Pritzker said June 26 is the earliest possible date the state will enter Phase 4 when restrictions ease on more businesses in Illinois.