Coronavirus Illinois Live: COVID-19 cases top 115K with over 5K deaths; IL to move to Phase 3 of reopening plan Friday

READ: GOV. PRITZKER'S UPDATES TO PHASE 3 OF 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials announced 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and 104 additional deaths on Thursday. There's now a total of 115,833 COVID-19 cases and 5,186 deaths, as Illinois prepares to enter Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan Friday.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 25,993 coronavirus tests for a total of 829,966. The statewide 7-day rolling positive rate for May 17 through May 23 was 8.3%, down from a high of 23% in late April.In recent days, Gov. JB Pritzker has shared positive news about a decline in hospitalizations and other critical metrics in Illinois. But that was put into perspective Wednesday as the state marked a grim milestone, surpassing 5,000 COVID-related deaths."They are grandparents and uncles and aunts and parents, cousins, children, friends," Gov. Pritzker said. "They had whole lives that were cut short because COVID-19 knows no boundaries and only seeks to destroy."In his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker shared a powerful message about the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody after a white officer was seen kneeling on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis "Being black in America cannot be a death sentence, but it is, in some ways it is," Gov. Pritzker said. "And it's dangerous to pretend otherwise."The governor said there must be accountability and transparency in the investigation into Floyd's death. He said what happened to Floyd should be a call to action in Illinois and across the country."We as a people have not yet found the humanity to stop these vile, horrid acts from happening, to truly contend with the racism that permeates our society. And then to root it out," Pritzker said.The governor delivered his COVID-19 briefing from East St. Louis after getting a first look at flood preparations in downstate Morgan County.Gov. Pritzker also shared an update on Illinois' contact tracing program, which will notify people who may have been in contact with a COVID-positive patient.The state is providing funding to local health departments for hiring and training, but it could be several weeks before enough contact tracers are in place."It's going to take us weeks and weeks," Pritzker said. "I can't tell you how long I mean, some people think it will take through August to do it. I'm hoping that we'll be able to do it much faster than that."In East St. Louis, the St. Claire County health department is taking part in a pilot program while trying to battle concerns about privacy."Contact tracing is simply investigating who a positive COVID person came in contact with for 10 minutes or more, that's all," said Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside, East Side Health District.The governor said the goal is to do contact tracing in 60% of COVID-19 cases. Currently, the state is at 30%.Though houses of worship are allowed to hold outdoor services in Phase 3, Chicago businessman Willie Wilson sent a letter to President Trump and Attorney General William Barr writing: "...I urge you to utilize the full powers of the Department of Justice to intervene and protect the rights of churches and those that desire to worship consistent with the recommendations and guidelines issued by the CDC...""The doctors are working on that," Gov. Pritzker said. "As you have heard Dr. Ezike say, she would like very much for services to go back to some sort of indoor services. So I am hopeful we will be able to accomplish something."And Illinois House members who met for days in the Bank of Springfield convention center are being warned to get tested for coronavirus after a worker there tested positive for coronavirus.In an email Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Madigan's office said the worker apparently worked an eight-hour shift on one of the days of special legislative session.The email stated the "individual was NOT located in a space that was used for the special session" and had no contact with House members or staff, but lawmakers are now being urged to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.The federal government also said Wednesday that FEMA has shipped seven-day supplies of PPE to nursing homes across the country, including more than 200 here in Illinois. Another seven-day supply is scheduled for next month.For the first time since the pandemic hit, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday the number of deaths week to week has dropped and all four regions are hitting the key metrics needed to move into Phase 3 on Friday."I am hopeful that this fact is the beginning of a downward trend," IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.The death rate is also falling and hospital and ICU bed availability is above 30-percent."Looking at the numbers on a daily basis, looking at it on a weekly average basis, the answer is we seem to have come off the peak," Gov. Pritzker said.The state appears ready to reopen under the governor's Phase 3 plan, which includes the opening of salons and outdoor restaurant dining, and social gatherings of up to 10 people, but that's not the case in Chicago."Face coverings can make all the difference," Pritzker said. "Since we implemented that one change, we saw all the numbers that had already stabilized then begin to fall."But even as Phase 3 will allow social gatherings of up to 10 people, health officials are urging caution."I can't give anybody a COVID free pass," Dr. Ezike said. "As you expand your circles, obviously, there's the additional risk of transmission."The governor was dismayed at seeing the crowds - including many from Illinois that packed Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and the Indiana Dunes - over Memorial Day weekend."What we've suggested to Illinois residents, because we want Illinois residents to be safe, is to follow the same rules for yourself when you travel that you would have, if you were at home," Pritzker said.The state is also receiving another shipment of the drug Remdesivir, which officials say is being distributed to hospitals with known COVID-19 cases and seems to be working.