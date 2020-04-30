Coronavirus Illinois: Stay-at-home order with new rules takes, mask requirement takes effect Friday; IL sees 2nd highest daily COVID-19 death toll

coronavirus illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the extended stay-at-home order kicks in Friday, another state lawmaker has filed a lawsuit against Governor JB Pritzker to get the state open again.

Illinois health officials announced 2,563 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 141 additional deaths, the second highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. That brings the state's total cases to 52,918 and 2,355 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,200 specimens for a total of 269,867.

Rockford-area Republican lawmaker John Cabello is the latest to file suit. The lawsuit seeks to lift the stay-at-home order for everyone in the state, unlike downstate Republican Darren Bailey's lawsuit, which only applies to him.

Cabello said he's motivated by small shop owners who've asked why they can't fully operate, but big box stores can.

"We're just being told how things are going to be," Cabello said. "And I don't believe that the constitution allows him to do this for another 30 days."

Unlike the stay-at-home order lawsuit filed last week by Republican State Representative Darren Bailey, it aims to lift the order for everyone in Illinois.

"It seeks to expand the ruling to all citizens of Illinois and it gives other reasons to do so," ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Sofer said. "So I think we may see other suits, but really this is the one that's going to decide the question."

The governor dismissed the latest litigation as "another attempt at grandstanding," but if successful, it would severely limit the governor's emergency authority.

"I think it's a similarly irresponsible lawsuit," Pritzker said. "We're in the business here of keeping people safe and healthy, that's what the stay-at-home order is all about."

The governor later added that he is listening to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and many of their ideas have been incorporated into his revised stay-at-home order that takes effect Friday.

Gov. Pritzker also said the Illinois Attorney General's Office has filed a motion related to the first stay-at-home order lawsuit to take it directly to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Starting Friday, under the new stay-at-home order, non-essential retail stores can resume sales, but only through delivery or pick-up.

State parks and golf courses can re-open, with restrictions. Also, everyone will be required to wear face masks whenever social distancing is difficult.

Republicans ramped up a push for lawmakers to return to session and play a role in deciding when and how to reopen the state.

"We're not set up to be a government run by a governor all the time, we're set up to be a government that works with the legislature and the governor to make decisions on the best interests of people of Illinois," said State Sen. Bill Brady, Senate Republican Leader.

The governor said the Department of Public Health has offered guidance, but there's no simple solution.

Meanwhile, Friday morning an organization called "Freedom Movement USA" will hold a rally outside the Thompson Center, protesting the governor's handling of the pandemic response. They want to open the discussion of cautiously reopening the state.

