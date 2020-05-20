Coronavirus Illinois: GOP lawmakers set to challenge Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order; COVID-19 cases top 98K with over 4K deaths

Illinois health officials announced 146 additional deaths and 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the statewide total to 98,030, including 4,379 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,443 specimens for a total of 621,684. As of Tuesday, the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 14 percent.
Governor Pritzker said the statistics are improving and he is expressing some optimism.
Pritzker said the state's testing rate for COVID-19 is leading the nation's most populous states in testing per capita and hospitalizations are at their lowest point this month.
"We may be heading downward now. Again, with more and more days behind us, we can follow and see, is this a blip? Or does it look like it's really consistently going down?" said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. of Public Health. "In any case, that's great. We're hoping that we are there."
He believes all four regions of the state including Cook County and Chicago are on track to move into Phase Three of his reopening plan on May 29.
In the Northeast region, hospital admissions are down nearly 42 percent since May 1 and the test positivity rate falling more than 5 percent in the last 14 days.
But the governor is cautioning people to be patient, saying it's critical that we observe the full-28 day data measurement period before moving into Phase Three.
"This is about keeping people safe...and we're doing everything we can to open up the economy and do it safely and you've seen a full plan, in fact, many have called it the most comprehensive plan for opening a state. We have been very explicit about what the metrics are that we're looking for and again, I will aggressively pursue reopening, but not at the expense of people's health."
But even though Illinois is just days away from moving into Phase Three, more local governments are pushing to reopen faster.
Ahead of Wednesday's legislative session, GOP state lawmakers said they will move to challenge a new enforcement tool authorized by the governor allowing defiant business owners to be charged with a class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500.
"The message is growing louder and louder, certainly in my district, that we the people did not consent to this governor's heavy-handed approach," said state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst.
Urging the entire state to stay the course, the governor once again relied on science as he invited two infectious disease doctors to help him make his case.
"Our transmission balance is tenuous, and business as usual could set off another wave of infections that threaten our lives and our livelihoods," said Dr. Emily Landon, with University of Chicago Medicine.
Dr. Richard Novak from the University of Illinois Health System said nationwide vaccine trials are expected to begin this summer, including in Illinois, and he encouraged people to volunteer.
Governor Pritzker laid out details Monday of a new contact tracing system to be launched with local health departments in the next few weeks. Improving contact tracing, which helps identify and locate anyone who's been in contact with a COVID-positive patient, is a step the governor has said is crucial to reopening the state.
"The first contact will be through a technological platform, such as text message or an email, which we hope most individuals will respond to," said Dr. Wayne Duffus, of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health. "And if this is ineffective at least three phone calls will be made, and only as a last resort. Will there be in-person visits."
The state is launching pilot programs in Lake and St. Clair counties. Currently, only 29% of known cases are engaged in a tracing process. The goal is for that figure to be above 60%.
Officials say that contact tracing program will be community based with hiring and other aspects of the program run by local health departments under state guidance.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website