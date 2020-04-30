Coronavirus Illinois: With IL stay-at-home order changes coming Friday, La Grange businesses thank customers with parade

La Grange, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday brings changes to Illinois' stay-at home-order and retail stores are getting ready to partially reopen.The business community in La Grange is very excited and have organized a "Thank You Parade" with cars driving around town to thank customers for their support.Heidi Morrow has been in business along South La Grange Road for three years. .Whisper Me Home offers a blend of new and vintage goods and Friday morning, she organized several orders for free delivery and curbside pick-up."Of course we've got Mother's Day coming up so folks are thinking about that, just pick me ups for friends, loved ones," Morrow said. "I've had customers buy gifts for healthcare workers and those that are working on the front lines so it's been really, really great."Morrow is relieved that she will now be able to operate as the state eases restrictions on non-essential businesses. She also just received a small business grant which will help her keep her doors open."It feels like a huge relief coming," Morrow said. "It's definitely been challenging to be closed all of these weeks and we miss our customers."All along La Grange Road, signs are posted curbside telling customers where they can pull over for pick-ups. Businesses are kicking off a big promotion this week called "Retail to Go" with shoppers being able to take advantage of big discounts."In addition to really generous discounts, there's bonuses, there's gifts with purchases and they're getting creative," said Nancy Cummings of the La Grange Business Association. "One of our shoe stores peak running will do virtual shoe fittings."The new stay-at-home order with the curbside pick-up and delivery modifications takes effect Friday, a small relief for many businesses that have been on a financial rollercoaster for weeks."I think it gives retailers a reason to hope that things are improving that they need to adapt and to change for a little while longer and once we're in a recovery mode, it's gonna be a different way, a different model of doing business," Cummings said.