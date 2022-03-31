COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,592 new cases, 19 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11691150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Michael Hoffman, with Cook County Health, talks about the decision to authorize a second booster shot for some adults.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,592 new COVID cases and 19 related deaths Thursday.There have been at least 3,068,237 total COVID cases, including at least 33,377 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.7%,Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 99,334 new specimens for a total of 57,304,799 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 461 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 58 patients were in the ICU, and 22 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,354,847 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday , and 64.34% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 6,824.