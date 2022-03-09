COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,634 new cases, 32 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,634 new COVID cases and 32 related deaths Wednesday.There have been at least 3,042,495 total COVID cases, including 33,010 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate continues to drop. It is now 1.4%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 82,597 new specimens for a total of 55,470,501 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 699 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 118 patients were in the ICU, and 59 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,198,094 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 63.98% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,323.