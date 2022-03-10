coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,398 new cases, 42 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois' top doctor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,398 new COVID cases and 42 related deaths Thursday.

READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools announces end to face mask mandate next week

There have been at least 3,043,893 total COVID cases, including 33,052 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate continues to drop. It is now 1.3%.

No more mask mandates for planes and trains? CDC devising new COVID guidelines: Officials

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 131,502 new specimens for a total of 55,602,003 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 715 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU, and 60patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,208,108 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,897.
