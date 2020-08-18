Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,740 new coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 209,594 cases and 7,782 deaths.
The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 11 - August 17 stands at 4.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,175 specimens for a total of 3,439,272.
As of Monday night, 1,510 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
This comes as new restrictions take effect Tuesday in Illinois' downstate Region 4.
New data shows the test positivity rate for the Metro East area near St. Louis is at 8.9%. That number is much higher than the statewide positivity rate of 4.3%.
Tuesday's new restrictions will impact bars restaurants and the size of gatherings.
Will County in the Chicago area is also at a "warning level" for more restrictions. The positivity rate there is 6.8%.
Region 4 includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois' efforts to protect our people. If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won't hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health," Pritzker said. "Region 4 of our statewide 11 reopening regions - the Metro East - has now surpassed an 8% seven-day rolling average positivity rate - a trend that I have made clear would trigger stricter mitigations when this plan was announced in July. Working with local officials in the Metro East region and across the border in St. Louis, we are implementing stricter mitigations that account for the unique factors in this region. Dr. Ezike and I are imploring local leaders and residents alike: if you haven't been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start."
Among other restrictions, all restaurants and bars will in Region 4 must close by 11 p.m. and dancing or standing in indoor bars is prohibited.
"As we warned when we began reopening Illinois, we are seeing an increase in cases, emergency department visits, and other indicators that the virus is circulating more widely in the community," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Region 4 is the first of the 11 regions to reach resurgence criteria, but we hope it will be the last. By implementing additional mitigations, such as decreased indoor capacities and limiting hours, we hope to reduce the spread of the virus in the Metro East, and also help prevent an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and death in other regions of the state."
On Monday, officials launched a travel map to provide guidance on the risks associated with travel.
"Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated. While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel. We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans."
The map is located at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/travel.
